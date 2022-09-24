BJP MLA Seen Playing Video Games During UP Assembly Session; Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday 24 September, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter, wherein he posted a clip of a BJP MLA playing card games on his mobile phone, during an ongoing session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Along with the video of the BJP MLA who got caught in the act, the SP chief said, "BJP MLAs are playing cards in the session of the UP Vidhan Sabha and are destroying the state. Thanks to those BJP MLAs who worked for public interest by making this video from behind and making it viral. "

"Let's see when the Chief Minister will run a 'moral bulldozer' over this MLA," Akhilesh Yadav added.

भाजपाई विधायक उप्र विधानसभा के सत्र में खेल रहे हैं ताश और कर रहे हैं प्रदेश का नाश।

भाजपा के उन विधायक जी को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने पीछे से ये वीडियो बनाकर व वाइरल कर जनहित का काम किया।

अब देखना ये है कि मुख्यमंत्री जी इन मा. विधायकजी पर ‘नैतिक बुलडोज़र’ कब चलाएँगे?#भार_बन_गयी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/qYU9vFiYOw — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 24, 2022

SP boycotts Assembly session, holds protest march instead

The main opposition Samajwadi Party skipped the assembly session on Friday and protested, claiming that the administration had neglected to address the contentious topics of unemployment and inflation in the House.

On the final day of the five-day monsoon session, the party legislators staged a walkout and took out a march to the party headquarters under the leadership of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shortly after the House proceedings began.

At the party office, Akhilesh told reporters that the government is trying to run away from discussing basic issues in the House by keeping the session for a shorter period.

The Samajwadi Party, during the march, alleged that the government has failed to discuss raging issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption and poor law and order due to the short duration of the monsoon session.