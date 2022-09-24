Last Updated:

BJP MLA Seen Playing Video Games During UP Assembly Session; Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig

A video of a BJP MLA playing a game on his phone during the Uttar Pradesh assembly session caught Akhilesh Yadav's eye and the SP chief couldn't resist

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday 24 September, took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter, wherein he posted a clip of a BJP MLA playing card games on his mobile phone, during an ongoing session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Along with the video of the BJP MLA who got caught in the act, the SP chief said, "BJP MLAs are playing cards in the session of the UP Vidhan Sabha and are destroying the state. Thanks to those BJP MLAs who worked for public interest by making this video from behind and making it viral. "

"Let's see when the Chief Minister will run a 'moral bulldozer' over this MLA," Akhilesh Yadav added.

SP boycotts Assembly session, holds protest march instead

The main opposition Samajwadi Party skipped the assembly session on Friday and protested, claiming that the administration had neglected to address the contentious topics of unemployment and inflation in the House.

On the final day of the five-day monsoon session, the party legislators staged a walkout and took out a march to the party headquarters under the leadership of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shortly after the House proceedings began.
At the party office, Akhilesh told reporters that the government is trying to run away from discussing basic issues in the House by keeping the session for a shorter period.

