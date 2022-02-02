BJP MLA Slams CM KCR For 'insulting' The Constitution; 'Telangana Will Not Forgive Him'

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao courted controversy over his comments on the Indian Constitution, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the leader calling his words 'inappropriate'. On Wednesday, BJP MLA Etela Rajender remarked that the entire state of Telangana was 'angry and sad' after hearing KCR's demand to have the Constitution rewritten, and added that the people would give a fitting reply to him at the right time. Rajender also asserted that the Indian Constitution is considered to be one of the best in the world.

"The Chief Minister insulted the constitution which stresses on equality, sovereignty and secularism. The words used by him during his press conference were inappropriate and the entire state of Telangana is angry and sad after hearing it. People of Telangana will not forgive KCR and they will reply at the right time," said Rajender while speaking to ANI.

'India Needs To Rewrite Constitution': KCR

In a contentious demand, Telangana CM KCR, on Tuesday asserted that there is a need to rewrite the Constitution in India. The CM stated that he will meet all leaders in this regard and share his point of view with them. He also informed that he was in talks with other leaders and would soon announce 'fighting for the country'.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said, "We need to draft a new Constitution in India. Now there’s a need to re-rewrite the Constitution in India. I will meet all the leaders and will keep my point of view with them and ask them to fight alongside me."

Asserting that the youth of this country need to raise and fight for what they need, the TRS chief added "It is time for India to react. Revolution is much needed now. We will soon work for the country and will announce very soon."

According to the party, KCR will travel to Mumbai and meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the coming days. "We will not keep quiet and the country should be free from these mindless leaders and parties," he said, in a veiled dig at the BJP.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI