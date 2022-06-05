BJP MLA Slams Maharashtra CM For Questioning J&K's Security; 'Kashmir In PM's Safe Hands'

In view of the recent targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has taken a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that he should not worry about Kashmiri Pandits as they are safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, but should instead think about Hindus being targeted by terrorist organisations in his own state.

Rane's statements came after the Maharashtra CM, on Saturday, while expressing serious concerns over the targeted killing of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir valley said that the people were shown the dream of `ghar vapasi' (resettlement), but now are being targeted and killed.

Maha CM worries abt Kashmiri pandits..

But what about Hindus living in his own state bein targeted by terrorist organisations like Raza academy n PFI all the time..

Who will save them?

Kashmir is in Modijis safe hands.. don’t worry abt that!! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) June 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MLA mentioned Islamic organisations, Raza Academy and the Popular Front of India (PFI), stating that they are targeting Hindus in Maharashtra. He questioned as to who will save Hindus in the chief minister's own state.

Maharashtra CM worried over terrorist attacks in J&K

Earlier on Saturday, expressing concerns over the targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that people from the community are leaving the Kashmir valley.

“They were shown dreams of returning home, but on their return home, the Pandits are being picked and killed. In this horrific situation, a large number of Pandits started fleeing, which is a shocking as well as a disturbing event,” stated a release quoting Thackeray.

He also extended his support to the people and said, "Maharashtra stands firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits and will do everything possible to help them."

Raza Academy protests against the killing of Kashmiri Pandits

In the meantime, while the BJP government at the Centre faces serious criticism from the opposition over growing atrocities against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, the Islamic organisation, Raza Academy, on Saturday, also staged a demonstration in Mumbai over the recent killings demanding action against the perpetrators.

Speaking on the same, the Raza Academy president said, "Take action against those who are doing these atrocities. We stand by Kashmiri Pandits", reported ANI. Also, pictures from the protests were shared on the official Twitter handle of the Academy where the protestors can be seen holding placards written in English, Hindi as well as in Urdu.

(Image: ANI/Twitter/@NiteshRane23/Facebook)