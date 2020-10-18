BJP MLA Walks Away With man From PS Accused Of Eve-teasing In UP; Cong Mocks 'Beti Bachao'

A shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur has left the BJP government red-faced, especially at a time when it is emphasising on women’s safety in the wake of Hathras gangrape case. A BJP MLA and his son allegedly barged into a police station and took away a man accused of eve-teasing from custody on Saturday. A video of the ruckus created by the BJP MLA and his son accompanied with supporters has gone viral on social media.

BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh and his son reportedly reached Mohammadi Police Station in Lakhimpur late at night, along with scores of supporters and created a commotion over the arrest of a party worker in an eve-teasing case. In the video that is doing rounds on social media, BJP workers can be seen demanding for the lock-up keys to release the accused member. The policemen were unable to oppose the protesting workers and eventually allowed the MLA and his supporters to walk away with the accused.

While local police officials have not commented on the incident, BJP MLA Lokendra Singh denied having created a ruckus at the police station and said such an incident was being wrongly propagated to spoil his image.

'Beti Bachao or Apradhi Bachao?'

Reacting to the incident, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whether such an incident was taking place under the 'Apradhi Bachao' (Save criminals) mission of the government instead of 'Beti Bachao' (save the girl child) campaign launched by the Modi government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed UP government over the hooliganism of the BJP MLA.

क्या यूपी के सीएम बताएंगे कि यह किस ‘मिशन’ के तहत हो रहा है? बेटी बचाओ या अपराधी बचाओ? https://t.co/fpMMiE2MSd — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 18, 2020

How it started: बेटी बचाओ



How it’s going: अपराधी बचाओ pic.twitter.com/N7IsfU7As5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2020

