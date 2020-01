On Saturday, BJP MLA, Swatantra Dev Singh joined the pro-CAA rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. "The CAA is in favor of Dalits, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, all of them will get respect now. CAA is not against anyone. Some people like Priyanka ji tried to drive the nation towards violence. However, Yogiji controlled the violence in time," said Swatantra Dev Singh.