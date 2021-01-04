BJP MLA Takes Dig At Party Over Lack Of Representation From Mahakaushal In MP Cabinet

A day after Scindia loyalists Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput were inducted as Ministers into the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, dissent within BJP came to the fore. On Monday, Patan MLA Ajay Vishnoi complained that BJP had failed to give adequate representation in the Cabinet to legislators from the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions. In a jibe, he contended that the leaders will have to be content with the lack of representation.

Moreover, the BJP MLA expressed apprehension that the growth of the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions will be hampered. Both Silawat and Rajput were forced to resign as they failed to get elected to the state Assembly within the mandatory 6 months period owing to the coronavirus-induced election delay. They subsequently managed to win their seats in the by-elections.

Writing on Twitter, he said, "The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has been fully expanded. Every second BJP MLA of the Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal and Malwa regions is a Minister. Every third BJP MLA of the Sagar and Shahdol divisions is a Minister. But, only one out of 13 BJP MLAs in the Mahakaushal region and one out of 18 MLAs in the Rewa division has become a Minister of State."

BJP's successful performance in MP by-election

The MP Cabinet's expansion comes nearly two months after BJP's successful performance in the state by-elections. By-election was held in the following constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While BJP needed to win only 8 out of the 28 by-polls to secure a majority of its own and ensure the survival of its government, it won 19 seats as against that of Congress' 9.

Additionally, 15 out of the 22 ex-Congress rebels who had been given tickets by BJP secured victory. However, three incumbent Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana, Imarti Devi and Giriraj Singh Dandotiya faced defeat. Thus, BJP's strength in the 230-member state Assembly increased to 126 in contrast to 96 MLAs of Congress.

