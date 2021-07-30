BJP MLA Terms Mamata Banerjee 'Lankini' & Akhilesh 'Aurangazeb', Likens PM Modi To Ram

In a shocking remark, BJP Ballia MLA Surendra Singh on Friday, termed Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee as 'Lankini' - referring to the mythical guardian of Ravan's Lanka. Lauding the Modi-Yogi duo, he likened the PM as Lord Ram and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Lord Hanuman. Claiming that the Ram-Hanuman duo would destroy the 'Lankini' Mamata Banerjee, he added that a political army was needed to counter such forces. UP goes to polls in February 2022.

BJP MLA calls Mamata 'Lankini' and Akhilesh 'Aurangazeb'

"The woman who has killed many for votes, I believe she is a Lankini - the one who existed in Rakshasi times. But the one who will destroy the Lankini has taken birth - Modi is Ram and Yogi is Hanuman. This Ram-Hanuman jodi has taken birth to give respect to businessmen, workers, youth holy people. Now it seems in democracy, political armies are needed rather than political parties," said Singh.

Going a step further, he likened Akhilesh Yadav to Mughal ruler Aurangazeb, stating that both had thrown out their fathers for power. Dismissing SP's Brahman outreach, he reminded Yadav that he had not stood for his community during the 2003 Mau massacre. Claiming that one who disrespected his father cannot do good, the Ballia MLA claimed that the Modi-Yogi duo would oust such forces from India.

"Today you (Akhilesh) are talking about Brahmans? In 2003, when Yadavs - who voted for Akhilesh - were killed in Mau, you forwent your caste for power. When you could not stand by your community in tough times, what good will you do for society? Akhilesh is from Aurangazeb tradition, who had killed his father to become ruler. Similarly, Akhilesh, who has studied abroad, kicked his father off the party to become chief," he added.

Singh's other controversies

Singh is no new to controversy. At the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Singh claimed that he had been 'drinking cow urine to protect himself from Coronavirus'. Releasing a video from his UP home in Balia, Singh 'advised' that people should 'drink cow urine with a glass of cold water'. Similarly, in October 2020, in the wake of the horrific Hathras rape case, Singh claimed that incidents like rape can only be curbed by 'value-based' upbringing of girls. His comments were condemned by all politicians including top BJP MLAs.