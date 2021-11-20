BJP MLA Threatens To Break Knees; Digvijay Singh Says He Will Chant 'Ramdhun' At His House

Responding to BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's remark of breaking knees of Congress workers, if found in his area, Congress General Secretary and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh on Saturday said that he will visit the house of Sharma's on November 24 and will chant the name of Lord Ram to give him good sense.

"I am a Congressman, let's see who has the strength to break my knees," Singh, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament said.

Singh said that he will answer violence with non-violence.

"On November 24, I will go to Rameshwar Sharma's house from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recite Ramdhun (Ram's name) for an hour, asking God to give him good sense," Singh added as he shared a video of Sharma's speech.

BJP leader provokes people to break knees of Congressmen

In the video, Sharma is observed addressing a gathering where he claimed of breaking the knees of Congressmen if they come into the area.

Digvijay Singh came here, has he done anything? Break the knees if any Congressman comes here," Sarma the BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur constituency.

मैं कॉंग्रेसी हूँ जिसमें ताक़त हो तो मेरे घुटने तोड़ दे।

मैं गांधीवादी हूँ।

हिंसा का जवाब अहिंसा से दूँगा।



24 नवंबर को मैं महात्मा गॉंधी की मूर्ति से रामेश्वर शर्मा के घर जाउंगा। उनके घर जा कर प्रभु से उन्हें सदबुद्धि देने के लिए एक घंटे तक रामधुन करूँगा। #कांग्रेस https://t.co/YCmyIXcdIo — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 20, 2021

Why did Sharma make the remark?

Sources aware of the matter said that Sharma was speaking at Kalkheda village in the district.

They claimed that the BJP MLA was talking about the illegal construction made by a local Congress leader on government land in the village.

The Bhopal Huzur MLA has been courting controversy with his blatant comments. Sharma had last month drawn flak for his alleged criticisms against Muslims and Christians. Addressing a Dusserah gathering at Bhopal, Sharma had pointed to a title of a Christian priest and ceremonial cloth offered at Muslim Shrines while appealing to Hindus to stay away from "Father and Chader".

Opposition Congress leader Ajay Yadav claimed that Sharma had insulted the minority populations.

"BJP leaders should clarify. Do they have the same belief? If they do not think the same, they should take action against Sharma because he is working to form a split amongst people of various communities," Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, BJP State Secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said that it was Sharma's personal opinion and claimed that he was just warning people against conversion. "He did not insult any community," Agrawal had said.

Inputs: PTI

Image: ANI/PTI