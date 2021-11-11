BJP MLA Urges Amit Shah To Make Vohra Panel Report Public; Cites 'narco Terror Conspiracy'

BJP MLA Ameet Satam on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the entire Vohra Committee report public citing a "narco-terrorism conspiracy". Headed by former Union Secretary Home Secretary NN Vohra, this committee was set by the Centre to examine the alleged link between crime syndicates and government functionaries and political personalities and submitted its report in 1993. Referring to the unearthing of a huge drug nexus in the last few days, he asserted that the publication of the aforesaid report will help expose politicians allegedly associated with the underworld.

Andheri West legislator Ameet Satam stated, "It is a known fact that the entire drug nexus is controlled, funded and operated by underworld and hence is a big threat to national security. I would like to further state that there are startling revelations on the nexus between mafia organizations, criminals, politicians, government functionaries, public servants and there is tangible evidence on the same in the NN Vora Committee report. The committee that had members from RAW, Intelligence Bureau, as well as CBI, had unanimously expressed an opinion that during the 1993 bomb blasts, the criminal network in Mumbai was virtually running a parallel government."

"The original report is of 110 pages out of which only 11 pages were made public in 1995. The country needs to know who were those persons sitting in government offices, fighting elections, taking votes and were hand in glove with anti-national elements. The publishing of the report at this juncture becomes important at this time in order to expose those elements who were and may be hand in glove with underworld even today," he added, in a letter addressed to Amit Shah.

Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, we demand making the 110 pg report of Vora committee public. The nation wants 2 know who were anti nationals & hand in glove with mafia. pic.twitter.com/bnWSwDIsyc — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 11, 2021

Fadnavis accuses Nawab Malik of 'underworld' links

The BJP MLA's demand comes at a juncture when former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has accused NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik of having links with the underworld. Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Fadnavis alleged that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members, had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and Sardar Shah Wali Khan.

Claiming that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate, he said that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Haseena Parkar's bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan respectively. The BJP leader claimed, "In 2003, he (Nawab Malik) became a tenant in this property. He transferred his tenancy and then purchased it. This shows a direct connection to the underworld". Moreover, he added, "There are 5 such properties in which there is 100% an underworld angle in 4 of them. This is from 2005 until now, until two years ago".