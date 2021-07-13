BJP MLA Urges MP CM Shivraj Chouhan To Enact Population Control Law; Cites Decadal Spike

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma urged the Madhya Pradesh government to enact a law on population control even as Uttar Pradesh is mulling such legislation. In a letter addressed to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharma contended that the population boom is proving a big challenge for development, good governance and security. He claimed that the population of MP has grown to 8.75 crore- an increase of 1.5 crores in the last 10 years which is way more than nations in the West.

The letter added, "For instance, the population of Germany, France, England and Italy is 8.37 crore, 6 crore, 6.78 crore and 6 crore respectively. In fact, the population of Spain- 4.67 crore is less than half of Madhya Pradesh's population. The population of the aforesaid nations is less than Madhya Pradesh but have way more resources". Urging the BJP government to take an appropriate decision, he stressed that a population control law will serve as a stepping stone for the holistic progress of the state.

Here is a copy of the letter:

UP's draft bill on population control

Suggestions have been invited on the proposed The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, by July 19. The provisions of this legislation will come into force only after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette. As per the bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, etc.

Couples opting for a single child will get additional incentives such as free health care facilities and insurance for the child till the age of 20, free education up to graduation for the child along with a preference for admission in all educational institutions including IIMs and AIIMS, preference for the child in government jobs and scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. If they fall in the Below Poverty Line category, parents of a single child shall be paid Rs.80,000 and Rs.1,00,000 if the child is a boy and girl respectively. The bill also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy such as a bar on receiving subsidies and contesting local body polls.