BJP MLAs Recite Hanuman Chalisa Inside Bihar Assembly, Seek RJD Minister's Ouster | WATCH

BJP MLAs were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly during the proceedings of the House on Friday. The leaders from the Opposition went into the Well of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa, as soon as the proceedings of the Assembly began on Friday. This was in continuation of their demand for the dismissal of Cabinet Minister and RJD leader Israil Mansuri.

According to sources, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs started sloganeering, seeking the dismissal of the Bihar Minister from the Bihar assembly session. They then went inside the Well and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa, while sitting in front of the Speaker of the house.

Session adjourned amid protests

Following the BJP MLAs' protest and demand, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House, when the Energy Minister had started reading the demand for budget grants in his department. The proceedings of the House started again, when the Energy Minister of Bihar, Vijender Prasad Yadav presented the demand for budget grants. Subsequently, the proceedings were adjourned once again till 11 am on Monday.

Allegations of involvement in murder case

The BJP MLAs have alleged that the name of Israil Mansuri has emerged in a murder case. One of the MLAs of the saffron party leveling the allegations asked, "The mother of the deceased is sitting at the police station and now the son-in-law is also getting death threats. Why are the police not taking action against the Minister?"