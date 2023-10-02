BJP MLAs Stage Protest On Bengal Assembly Premises, Blames TMC For Misgovernance

The BJP legislative party staged a protest on the staircase of the West Bengal legislative assembly on Monday to counter the ruling TMC's protest programmes in New Delhi against the alleged withholding of state dues by the Centre.

Led by the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLAs organised a sit-in and chanted slogans against the state government, addressing various issues of misgovernance and corruption.

"The TMC government has not only failed in its administrative duties but also involved in corruption. From school recruitment to utilisation of MGNREGA funds, TMC leaders are embroiled in corruption. On Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, we have decided to protest against this corruption and reign of terror by the TMC," Adhikari said.

In response to the BJP's protest, Trinamool said the saffron camp is attempting to divert attention from the party's much-awaited protest programme in the national capital.

"The BJP tried to obstruct us by denying train services, issuing ED summons to Abhishek Banerjee and canceling flights. When everything failed, they resorted to such diversionary tactics based on unfounded allegations," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

TMC MPs and state ministers will peacefully assemble at Rajghat on October 2, followed by a peaceful rally of MGNREGA job card holders in the national capital the following day.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, along with other top leaders, arrived in Delhi ahead of the planned protest against the alleged denial of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to the Bengal government.

More than 50 bus loads of TMC members and MGNREGA job card holders are expected to reach Delhi on Monday after the party claimed that their request for a special train was denied.

TMC alleged that the denial of trains and flight cancellations to Delhi were attempts by the ruling BJP to disrupt their demonstration.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to attend the programme, chose to skip it as she was advised 10 days of rest by doctors after suffering a knee injury during a recently concluded two-country visit.