BJP MLAs Take Oath Against 'Politics Of Hate' In Presence Of JP Nadda In Kolkata

Amid a tense post-poll scuffle between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, the newly elected BJP legislators in West Bengal took an oath against 'politics of hate'. The oath-taking by BJP MLAs also follows Mamata Banerjee's swearing-in ceremony as she takes the CM seat for the third consecutive term in West Bengal. The saffron party in its response has also boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of Mamata Banerjee.

BJP's oath against 'politics of hate'

BJP National President JP Nadda in his address to the MLAs at the Hastings Election Office stated that they have been elected as an opposition. In addition, he also remarked that the oath-taking by BJP MLAs was a mark of respect to accept the people's mandate in the West Bengal Elections and also highlight post-poll violence allegedly by TMC goons. Nadda also stated that the opposition is boycotting Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony to protest against the violence. In addition, he has also assured that the saffron party will 'dismantle' political violence in West Bengal

Those who were supposed to protect others are the ones responsible for this violence. They can take oath, everyone has the right to do that in a democracy. But we also take an oath that we'll dismantle political violence in Bengal: BJP chief JP Nadda to party workers in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/nrc8trkISu — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties: BJP chief JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/1xWrCAa0q6 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

After TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the state's CM for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes and congratulated her. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister,"

Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Following a major victory, violence has gripped West Bengal with TMC cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state. The BJP and the CPI(M) have alleged that its workers were being killed in the name of its 'victory celebrations' after the results. The Home Ministry has therefore sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government pertaining to the alleged violence in the state. In addition, several human rights bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state and sought an inquiry.

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for her third consecutive term on Wednesday. Banerjee was administered the oath by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan. The TMC emerged victorious with a landslide victory.

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of #WestBengal for a third consecutive term. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. pic.twitter.com/IXy05xNZPZ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

West Bengal elections and results

Mamata Banerjee on Monday met state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and staked claim to form the government after TMC's landslide victory in the assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data states that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP garnered 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. On the other hand, independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.

Image Credits: PTI/ANI