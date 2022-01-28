BJP MLAs Welcome SC Move To Revoke 1-yr Suspension Order, Slam 'unconstitutional' MVA Govt

In a huge setback for the MVA government on Friday, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra. In the operative portion of their order, the SC dubbed the resolution to suspend the aforesaid MLAs as "unconstitutional" and "illegal". The full verdict in this matter is awaited. Following this, the suspended MLAs and other BJP leaders from Maharashtra have now come out to launch an attack at the Uddhav Thackeray led government in the state.

BJP leaders welcomed the SC verdict called it a landmark judgement and said that it upheld the democratic values of the country. Speaking to Republic about the judgement, suspended BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that the verdict comes as a ‘slap’ on the MVA government’s face. “Our suspension was totally unconstitutional and undemocratic,” the suspended MLA said.

“The Supreme Court made a landmark judgement upholding the democracy and constitutional value in the country. The Maharashtra government suspended 12 MLAs without any enquiry, without giving any chance to present our case and this (SC verdict) is a big slap on the face of the Maha government,” Atul Bhatkhalkar said. He further added that he wished to see the MVA government make ‘sensible’ and respectful decisions from now on.

Suspended MLAs hit out at the MVA government

Another one of the suspended BJP MLAs, Ram Satpute also lashed out at the government following the verdict. Launching an attack on the government, the MLA questioned the MVA government’s power and demanded President’s rule in the state. “This was a completely illegal suspension,” the MLA said.

“The whole operation of the Maharashtra government has been questioned by the Supreme Court decision. The government in the state doesn’t own the state. We will now retaliate in the Assembly,” Ram Satpute told Republic. Furthermore, he said, “There should be President’s rule in the state. The Maharashtra Assembly is not some party’s father’s belonging.”

He further said that the government should ‘introspect’ their way of functioning. Satpute claimed that the Supreme Court decision was a befitting reply given to the government, which must be questioned for carrying on such a move. BJP MLA Harish Pimple also hit out at the MVA government and said that they have now failed the people of the state.

'Democracy saved’, says Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also joined the party leaders in their lash out at the MVA government. Welcoming the apex court’s decision, Fadnavis took to his official Twitter handle and said that justice has now been served. “𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐓𝐄 ! We welcome & thank the Hon SC for the historic decision of quashing of suspension of our 12 BJP MLAs, who were fighting for the cause of OBCs in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during the monsoon session,” the former CM wrote.

𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐘𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐓𝐄 !

“This decision of the Hon SC will save the democratic values & it is a yet another tight slap on the face of MVA Govt for it’s unconstitutional, unethical, unfair, illegal & undemocratic actions and activities,” he further added. “It was not only a question of 12 MLAs but of more than 50 lakh citizens in these 12 constituencies. 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗱!!!” he wrote in a different tweet.

During the two-day Monsoon Session of the state legislature in July 2021, BJP's Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Majahan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimple, Ram Satpute, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya were suspended for one year. They were accused of allegedly abusing and manhandling Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav who was in the chair.

