Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy boiling in Karnataka, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Sunday, condemned politicisation of religious issues. Targetting his own party, he condemned the ban of non-Hindu traders from an Udipi temple fair. Vishwanath - who jumped ship from JD(S) to BJP in 2019 - reminded that Muslims who remained in India after partition were Indian citizens, warning that using religion to gain power is dangerous.

AH Vishwanath slams BJP on targetting Muslims

"Shouldn't use religion to gain power. It's dangerous. How long can one survive using religious politics?," asked Vishwanath according to Public TV.

Condemning the ban on Muslim shopkeepers from temple fairs, he said, "If Muslim countries start sending our employed citizens back to India, are you going to provide them jobs? Muslims who have stayed back in India during Partition are citizens of India. Stopping Muslims from opening shops at places is sorry state of affairs".

If #Muslim countries start sending our employed citizens back to #India are you going to provide them jobs. #Muslims who have stayed back in India during Partition are citizens of India. Stopping Muslims from opening shops at places is sorry affair of a state. #AHVishwanath pic.twitter.com/nOUJUTM3RU — Safa 🇮🇳 (@safaperaje) March 27, 2022

Muslim vendors barred from Udipi temple fairs

On Thursday, Hosa Margudi temple in Udupi prohibited Muslim vendors from operating stalls at its temple fair. The ban was announced through posters and hoardings that were put up overnight ahead of the famous traditional fair at the temple. As per reports, more than 100 Muslim vendors set up stalls there. However, this time, amounting to pressure from right-wing activists, notices were issued, prohibiting Muslims from running stalls at the fair.

The temple authority denied authorising any such banner and said that it was put up without bringing in their notice. "The banner wasn't put up by temple authority. Somebody put it up without our notice," said Manohar Shetty, Temple Administrator. Bajrang Dal activists called for a 'Muslim Boycott' at the annual temple fair across the state and distributed pamphlets asking authorities to issue the boycott.

Hijab row

This move comes days after Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case. The Supreme Court too refused an urgent hearing on the issue.

Since December Karnataka has been the boil over protests for and against Hijabs in classrooms. It started when Udipi's Kundapur PU college issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. To maintain order, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.