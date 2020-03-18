Karnataka: BJP MLC Writes To Yeddyurappa Seeking Daily Discussion On COVID-19 In Assembly

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, BJP MLC Lahar Singh Siroya sought a half-an-hour daily discussion in the State Assembly and Council to review the government's preparation to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

"Since the entire world including India is facing an emergency-like situation, it is appropriate for lawmakers to discuss the matter in the legislature. I would like to request you to allow the matter to be discussed every day in the upper house," said Siroya in his letter to Yeddyurappa.

The BJP MLC said regular discussion and suggestions on the issue can help the government to improve the surveillance activities and precautionary measures in the State. He suggested that members of the Karnataka Assembly can bring genuine details from their districts and present it before the House.

Siroya stressed that since Bengaluru is a global hub of software and electronic industries, surveillance needs to be improved in the international community. He said the members can discuss in detail and strategize measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

READ | Karnataka Cabinet Announces Partial Shutdown To Continue Till March 31

READ | Karnataka To Earmark Rs 200 Crore To Contain COVID-19 Spread

'Social media misleading people'

The BJP leader also said that there is a possibility of people using social media to spread misinformation about the pandemic public. He urged the Chief Minister to involve the media and NGOs to educate people on the disease and to sensitise them towards public health.

"lf the government discusses and debates the issue besides making announcements if any, there will be no scope for social media to mislead the public. The media is doing a good job of educating people. So, I would like to request you to involve the media and select NGOs to sensitise people and bring in the preventive mechanism of self-quarantine more effectively," he said.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed that 13 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the state as of Wednesday. As many as 150 people have been infected with the disease in the country, while three have lost their lives due to the virus. The first death in the country was reported from Karnataka.

READ | Two More COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka, Number Goes Up To 13

READ | Karnataka Doctor Who Treated 76-year-old Deceased COVID-19 Patient Tests Positive

(With inputs from agency)