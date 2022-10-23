BJP Mocks Cong Mother-son Duo Ahead Of Himachal Polls; Says 'their Leadership Not Working'

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh. Elected to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in 2021 after the death of her husband and 6-time CM Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh was appointed as the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president in April this year. Her son Vikramaditya is contesting the upcoming HP polls from Shimla Rural. Patra alleged that nobody in the Congress party is accepting the leadership of this mother-son duo.

Sambit Patra remarked. "As far as the Congress party is concerned, it is divided. It neither has a leader nor the intent. Rahul Ji, you are conducting a Yatra in Kerala and Karnataka. Is Himachal Pradesh not important to you"? He added, "The mother-son duo (Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail there (in Delhi) too and here (Pratibha Singh-Vikramaditya Singh in Himachal) too. There too the leadership of mother and son isn't working, Congress is not accepting their leadership".

The BJP spokesperson elaborated, "Here too, several working presidents have been appointed as the leadership of the mother and son is not working. Some of these working presidents turned out to be fans of PM Modi. I thank them that taking inspiration from PM Modi's work, they have gone ahead in BJP". This was a reference to Pawan Kumar Kajal and Harsh Mahajan switching allegiance to BJP in the last few months.

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on 12 November and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time. The last date for filing nominations is October 25. While BJP has released a list of all its candidates, Congress is yet to name its pick for one seat.