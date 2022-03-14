BJP Mocks Congress For Retaining Sonia Gandhi As Chief Post Poll Loss: 'Family-run Party'

As the Congress upheld the Gandhi leadership again, BJP leaders poked fun of it on Sunday, claiming that the Congress will always remain a 'family-run' party. Taking to twitter, BJP Madhya Pradesh pointed out that Gandhis' unbroken run inspite of multiple poll drubbing. Congress has retained Sonia Gandhi as president inspite of the recent 5 state poll loss.

BJP pokes fun at Congress

"The non-resignation of the Congress high command despite so many failures shows that this party runs a family. The high command is dishonest," tweeted BJP MP. Similarly, Bengal BJP leader Tathagatha Roy tweeted, "Sonia Gandhi Stays Chief, Congress Decides In 4-Hour Post-Mortem".

इतनी असफलताओं के बाद भी कांग्रेस हाईकमान का इस्तीफ़ा न देना यह दर्शाता है कि ये पार्टी एक परिवार चलाता है….



हाईकमान है बेईमान!! — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) March 14, 2022

Sonia Gandhi today offered resignation of Sonia Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi but Sonia Gandhi after discussing with Sonia Gandhi told Sonia Gandhi that Sonia Gandhi needs to continue as president till Sonia Gandhi can decide that Sonia Gandhi’s son will lead the party ! https://t.co/Bd7eMmpqkw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 13, 2022

Sonia Gandhi Stays Chief, Congress Decides In 4-Hour Post-Mortem.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) March 13, 2022

CWC retains Sonia Gandhi as chief again

Inspite of the poll drubbing in the five state polls, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC. The CWC will hold a 'Chintan Shivar' to chalk out the roadmap for the future including 2024 polls soon. Moreover, Randeep Surjewala once again voiced the party members' wishes for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again.

Prior to the meeting, G-23 dissenting members suggested 62-year-old Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, reported a source to ANI. However, the proposal was shot down by party High Command, added the source. CMs Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot urged Rahul Gandhi to take up the Congress mantle once again. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

Congress drubbing

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' has failed miserably as the party won only 2 seats - Rampur Khas and Pharenda.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat and the party itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats while BJP has gotten a simple majority with 32 seats and has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.