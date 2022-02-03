BJP Mocks Congress Infighting As TS Deo Supporters Remove Baghel-Gandhi Poster In Raipur

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Raipur to lay the foundation to the new Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chhatisgarh, Congress supporters of TS Singh Deo allegedly removed posters featuring CM Bhupesh Baghel along with Gandhi. Sharing visuals of the act, BJP mocked the ex-Congress chief asking 'Is Rahul Gandhi an uninvited guest in Chhattisgarh?'. Congress has been fraught with infighting in Chhattisgarh over replacing CM Baghel with Deo.

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi

Hurt by the 'merger' of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War memorial flame, Baghel announced that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of an 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Raipur. According to an official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed in the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Mana, Raipur. The flame of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will continue to be lit in honour of the martyrs, said Baghel. The two flames were 'merged' on January 21 in a grand military ceremony, presided by Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal BR Krishna.

As part of the ceremony, a part of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame was taken and merged with the flame at the NWM, which is 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate. Military sources had stated that the reason for the merger was increasing difficulty in maintaining two flames. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Congress infighting in Chhattisgarh

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years.

With Baghel completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has been demanding Congress to hand over the top post to him. The internal battle came to a head as 23 MLAs namely supporting Baghel flew to Delhi and camped there, while Deo met with Congress High Command separately. Inspite of Deo's demands, Congress named Baghel as its party observer for Uttar Pradesh and has been actively campaigning along with Priyanka Gandhi in the state. Baghel has refuted to being replaced but has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.

