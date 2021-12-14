BJP Mocks MVA For Blocking Rahul Gandhi's Rally; 'Congress Left Helpless To Move Court'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took potshots at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday amid renewed rift within the ruling coalition after Congress was denied permission to hold a rally in Mumbai.

Miffed by the MVA government, of which it is a constituent, the Congress has moved the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold the scheduled rally, led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi on December 28. Slamming the move, the Nationalist Congress Party pulled up its ally, asking Congress to abide by the rules put forth by the government.

'Congress left helpless in Maharashtra'

Mocking the infighting within the MVA, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said approaching the High Court reflects the helplessness of the Congress. He also questioned how the two 'regional parties' like the Shiv Sena and NCP were dominating a national party like Congress in Maharashtra.

"This makes the infighting within the MVA very evident and casts doubts on the parties' ability to run the government. That is precisely why we are facing a lack of development in every sector. The NCP may say that Congress is democratically right to approach the High Court but in fact, but it reflects the helplessness of the party," Ram Kadam told Republic TV.

On the other hand, NCP leader Majeed Memon said that the government's denial only reflects how firmly it follows the rules and COVID-19 norms. He went on to say that Congress has all the right to approach the court to seek permission to hold the rally. "It shows that democracy is functioning," Memon opined.

"The state government is bound by the law and the rules are equal to all parties and representatives. Congress is claiming that the permission was denied because of political motivation but the government's denial only reflects how firmly we follow the rules and COVID norms. As a political entity, Congress has every right to approach the government and must respect and abide by the rules and laws of the country. The party has rightly gone to the court, let it decide," the NCP leader said.

Congress moves Bombay HC for govt nod to hold a rally

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap on Monday moved the Bombay High Court with a plea seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to grant permission for the party's scheduled rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai from December 22 to December 28. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been invited to address the gathering on the occasion of the 137th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress.

Image: ANI/PTI