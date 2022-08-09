BJP Mocks Nitish Kumar With Old 'will Not Go Back, No Matter What' Video Post NDA Split

After Nitish Kumar made another U-turn, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at him on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted an old video of Nitish Kumar addressing the Bihar Assembly, in which he can be heard saying 'in no circumstance, I will go back'.

BJP mocks Nitish with old video

In the 28-second long video, purportedly from 2017 when the Janata Dal-United (JDU) had parted ways with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nitish Kumar can be heard saying, "Whether I live or submerge in the sand, there will be no negotiation no discussion with you all...There is no possibility, it is impossible. The chapter has ended because you people have broken our trust."

Amid JDU again allying with RJD and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The Chief Minister can answer better...He should tell everyone what difference has come in the corruption...what has changed in their words. The people should know."

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to head to Raj Bhawan

Meanwhile, Republic has accessed images of the meeting of the re-forged Mahagathbandhan in Bihar where Nitish Kumar was elected its leader. Nitish Kumar, along with Tejashwi Yadav and other, RJD, JDU, Congress and Left leaders are to reach Raj Bhawan to stake a claim on the government. In the government, while Nitish Kumar is most likely to continue as the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav will make a comeback as the Deputy Chief Minister. Negotiations are going on among the parties for the other top berths.