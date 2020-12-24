BJP Mocks 'opportunistic' Cong-Left Tie-up In West Bengal; Foresees No Electoral Impact

On Thursday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia mocked the tie-up of the Congress party and the Left Front for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he contended that both parties coming together will have a negligible impact on the ground. According to Bhatia, BJP would form the next government in West Bengal as it is the only party talking about development and change.

Moreover, he asserted that people of the state had faith in the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and others. Citing the disparate ideological positions of Congress and the Left, the BJP spokesperson argued that this was an opportunistic alliance. He opined that the opposition parties are joining hands owing to their inability to challenge BJP's development pitch.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia remarked, "The next government in West Bengal will be formed by BJP. It is clear that the people of West Bengal have made up their minds. Let me say this very clearly- zero plus zero will remain zero. Therefore, these parties coming together will make no difference to the people of West Bengal. Congress acts like an eclipse and takes away the power with which it allies. So time will only tell that the coming together of these parties will have no electoral impact on the ground."

Read: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Skipped Visva-Bharati Centenary: BJP Lashes Out With Letter Invite

"BJP is the frontrunner in the West Bengal election because BJP is the only party that is talking about development and change in West Bengal. And people trust the leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda and also leaders like Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh and many others in West Bengal. There is no synchronization of the ideology of these two parties. It is an opportunistic alliance and they are themselves aware that independently, they don't stand anymore. They cannot challenge the politics of the development of BJP. So, it's more because of a compulsion that they have come together," Bhatia added.

Read: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee Paved Way For BJP In Bengal

Alliance in West Bengal

Earlier in the day, WB Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced that his party's high command had given the green signal for its alliance with the Left parties. Incidentally, the CPI(M)'s central committee had approved the alliance in October itself. In the 2016 WB Assembly polls also, Congress and CPI(M) had stitched an alliance to take on the might of the Trinamool Congress. However, this tie-up did not fetch dividends as Congress and CPI(M) bagged 44 and 26 seats respectively in the 294-member Assembly. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to regularly campaign in the state in the run-up to the Assembly election.

Today the Congress High command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the #Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal.@INCIndia@INCWestBengal — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 24, 2020

Read: Sukhbir Badal Thanks Mamata Banerjee For Backing Farmers' Stir; Talks Up 'SAD-TMC Support'