BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi After ‘unfortunate MP’ Faux Pas; ‘How Much And For How Long’

Rahul Gandhi’s faux pas during the press conference on Thursday gave another opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take potshots at him. Notably, Rahul was addressing a press conference responding to the demand by the saffron party to apologise on the remarks he made in London, which the ruling party says were anti-India.

While speaking with the media Rahul Gandhi did a blooper and said, "Unfortunately I am a member of Parliament," however moments later he was tutored by Party’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh after which he corrected and said, "Unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament.”

Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words... pic.twitter.com/YZVk7mrlRt — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 16, 2023

BJP lambasts Rahul’s blunder

Union Minister Piyush Goyal posted the video from Rahul's presser, posting "Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words...."

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, adding sarcasm to his response said, "Truly unfortunate," while BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a tweet in Hindi stated, "How much and for how long will one teach (Rahul)?"

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson took a swipe at Rahul’s remark and said, "Well Jairam it is unfortunate for us that he is an MP in the August Parliament he so badly undermines & betrays. Sad that he can’t even make a statement without being coached! Wonder who coached him for his foreign intervention statement?”

Jairam tutors Rahul

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi announced that he will first respond to his statements in London if given an opportunity on the floor of the House in the parliament, and will then speak to the media.

However while making the remarks he goofed up and said, "Unfortunately I am a member of Parliament," he was later prompted in the ears by Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh, to which Rahul corrected him and added the words “for you”. He later repeated himself and said, "Unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament and as the allegation has been made in Parliament by four ministers, it is my right to have the opportunity to have my say on the floor of Parliament. It is my democratic right," Gandhi said, correcting himself.

A clip of the press conference went viral. Rahul earlier said he hoped to speak in Parliament in detail.

"So, if Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. So, actually what you are seeing, is a test of Indian democracy. After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that Member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to shut up? That's what the real question in front of this country is right now," Rahul said.