BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'July Came' Jibe As India Reaches 100 Cr Vaccination Mark

As India, on Thursday, in a historic move, raced past other nations to go on to register a billion COVID vaccine doses, the BJP took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'July came but vaccine did not' jibe.

Post the achievement of the feat, the PM Modi led government has received immense appreciation both globally and from across the nation. The World Health Organization also took note as India scripted history and its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated PM Modi, scientists, health workers and the citizens of India on achieving this landmark.

The BJP via a tweet hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the capability of the PM Modi-led govt's efforts to vaccinate people. The BJP via its Twitter handle, while retweeting the Congress leader's previous tweet, remarked the achievement of 100 cr vaccine doses. In the tweet, the BJP also attested the fact how crores of citizens had been successfully inoculated in what is a huge success. They also reiterated that it was one of the major goals for PM Modi's govt this year.

What had Rahul Gandhi claimed previously?

Back on July 2, the Wayanad MP had called out the BJP government via a tweet, mockingly saying 'July had come but vaccines did not'. The Wayanad MP had manifested his concern and alleged inconsistencies in the vaccination drive as he believed that the government was lacking the potential to successfully cater to its people and their health needs.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had also taken note of the comments made by Rahul Gandhi at that time and criticised him for his casual comments while going on to state facts about the agility of the ongoing vaccination drive which was also one of the largest in the world. Kiren Rijiju, while slamming Rahul Gandhi's comments had also urged him not to play politics while the country was going through an atrocious time of the pandemic.

India creates history; outdoes the first world on vaccination status

As per data by Ourworldindata, India on Thursday clocked the highest number of COVID vaccine doses in the world. The figures read that the total number of doses registered as of Thursday was 1,00,06,44,700, of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. These figures clearly went on to prove India's dominance in the global vaccination charts as it surpassed prominent countries around the world.

Following India, the United States has inoculated 21.8 crore people with at least one dose. Brazil (15.6 cr), Mexico (6.79 cr), Pakistan (6.4 cr), Germany (5.7 cr) follow the US in the number of people vaccinated with one dose at least. India also tops the world in the highest number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 28.2 crores, followed by the United States with 18.9 crores, Brazil with 10.6 crores, Germany with 5.4 crores and France at 4.5 crores.

Image Credits - PTI/Twitter - PIB