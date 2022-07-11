BJP Mocks 'Super CM' Chadha Heading Advisory Committee; 'Hope Mann Learns Leadership'

After the Punjab government appointed Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha as chairman of the advisory committee on matters of public interest, many questioned the move on Monday. BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, congratulating Chadha, said that he was made the 'Super CM', and exuded hope, that under him, incumbent CM Bhagwant Mann would 'try to develop his leadership too'.

Bhagwant Mann sent on '5 years forced marriage leave'

Earlier in the day, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had tweeted, “Appointing Raghav Chadha as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee is tantamount to making him the Chief Minister of Punjab. Punjabis did not vote for this change."

Also, Shiromani Akali Dal, taking to social media, had claimed that CM Bhagwant Mann was sent on 5-year 'forced' marriage leave. "All powers go to Delhi boy Raghav Chadha. Pbis elected AAP, hoping for Badlav in the system. They didn't know Badlav meant controlling Pb from Delhi. Anyway, congratulations to the new CM Punjab Raghav Chadha for this major Badlav!" the tweet read.

'Mann Sahab has given me the opportunity to serve people of Punjab'

Chadha has been appointed the chairman of a temporary committee, which would advise the government on matters of public importance. The temporary committee headed by a chairman and run-through members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration, or perks, according to the notification.

Sharing a few pictures with Mann, Chadha on Twitter expressed his gratefulness at being given an opportunity to serve the people of Punjab. "I took his (Mann) blessing before embarking on this new journey today. I will shed my blood and sweat to make my elder brother and the Chief Minister feel proud of me," the AAP MP wrote on the microblogging site.