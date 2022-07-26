BJP Mocks TMC And Partha Chatterjee; 'Health Report Has Come; Positive For Corruption'

In a purported dig at West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee who was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar days after being arrested in connection with the recruitment scam, Bharatiya Janata Party said that the health report has come. Addressing the media, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said the report highlights that the person is positive for too much corruption.

"It is a matter of corruption for the TMC, by the TMC, and of the TMC. The party has institutionalised corruption in West Bengal. The agencies are not doing any vendetta politics, if you have indulged in corruption, then you will have to pay a price," Poonawalla said, hours after he shared a series of pictures and videos of Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee along with TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and captioned it as 'too much co-incidence or too much corruption'.

Documents show conveyance deed in joint name of Partha & Arpita has been seized which makes it clear that their association goes back long way



There were Education Minister Envelopes!



Pics & videos of Didi,Arpita & Partha



TMC- too much coincidence or too much corruption ? pic.twitter.com/oLks2DZ5Ko — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 26, 2022

ED custody of Parthe Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee extended

Probing the recruitment scam of Group ‘C’ & ‘D’ staff, Assistant Teachers of classes IX-XII and primary teachers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED conducted raids at 13 premises on July 22. In the raids, from Chatterjee's residential complex, incriminating documents related to the appointment of group C & D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, summary of final results, intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others, were recovered. From Mukherjee, cash amounting to more than Rs 20 crore, purportedly proceeds of crime, has been recovered. Concluding that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear, both were arrested on July 23. Post the arrest, while Chatterjee was remanded to 2-day ED custody, Mukherjee was sent to 1-day custody.

On the day of the expiry of the custody, i.e., on July 25, the court extended it till August 3. After hearing arguments of Chatterjee represented by Advocate Debashish Roy; Mukherjee, represented by Advocate Niladri Bhattacharya and ED, represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju, Special court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu, extended the custody.