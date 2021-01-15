'BJP More Dangerous Than Covid': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's Jibe Leaves Malviya Angry At Mamata

Hitting out at Trinamool, BJP I-T Cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Friday, asked as to why Mamata Banerjee was silent on TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's 'vaccine politics'. Alleging 'minority appeasement'. Malviya pointed out the remarks by Jahan saying 'BJP is more dangerous than Corona' and TMC minister Siddiqulla Chowdhury holding up trucks of Coronavirus vaccine. Trinamool currently holds 222 seats in the 294-seat assembly, which will go to polls on April-May, while nationwide vaccination is set to begin from January 16.

BJP slams 'Corona comparison' by TMC MP

In WB, worst kind of vaccine politics is unfolding. First, Siddiqulla Chowdhury, a sitting minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, holds up trucks carrying vaccines. Now a TMC MP, campaigning in Muslim majority Deganga, likens BJP to Corona.



But Pishi is silent. Why? Appeasement? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 15, 2021

Earlier, Jahan had likened BJP as 'more dangerous than Corona', at a party meeting in her constituency Bashirhat. She said, "Keep your ears and eyes open because there are some people around you who are more dangerous than corona. Do you know what is more dangerous than corona? It is the BJP. Because they don't understand our culture, humanity, or our hard work."

She added, "They only know business and they have a lot of money. They are spreading it everywhere. Then they turn people against each other on the basis of religion and trigger riots." The Mamata government recently announced that it will be vaccinating health workers for free in the first phase, this was later clarified by PM Modi that the Centre will vaccinate all 3 crore beneficiaries free of cost in Phase-1.

Mamata Vs Centre

Mamata Banerjee, who has been at odds with the Centre since 2014, has recently stepped up her attack - moving the Supreme Court over the MHA's transfer of the three IPS officers over attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy. She has also opposed the Centre over the Farm Laws, CAA, PM-KISAN, AYUSH schemes. Recently, she also accused the BJP of being outsiders - alleging them of insulting Rabindranath Tagore, Visva Bharati University, Netaji and Bengali culture in general. Trinamool recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign.

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. Both Shah and Nadda have already visited Bengal multiple times in the past few months.

