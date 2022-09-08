BJP Mounts Pressure On Kejriwal's Delhi Govt; Writes Letter To CBI Post Explosive Sting Op

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mounting pressure on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the liquor gate and has now sent a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requesting a probe. During a press conference organised in Delhi earlier on Thursday, the BJP leaders showcased the letter addressed to the CBI after recently releasing a video of an explosive sting operation. The video, according to the BJP, exposed the alleged corruption that is growing under Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

#LIVE | BJP mounts pressure on AAP govt over #LiquorGate, writes letter to CBI. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/CAI8BMe95a — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal should tender a public apology: BJP

Dr. @SudhanshuTrived and Shri @RamvirBidhuri jointly address a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/Mn8l589RYj — BJP (@BJP4India) September 8, 2022

After showing the letter sent to CBI to the media, BJP's MP Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded a public apology from Kejriwal as he failed to act on his promise of taking sting operations seriously. "Those who used to ask people for sting operations are now abandoning their own stand", Trivedi said. "Kejriwal should tender a public apology for not taking any action over the recently unfolded sting operation over liquor policy".

The leader also cited Kejriwal's book Swaraj wherein he had promised that his government would not allow the sale of liquor unless 90% of women give their consent in writing. He said that the Delhi CM must apologise for this too. "If Kejriwal fails to take action even after the revelation of this sting (operation), then it would be clear that neither his words can be trusted nor his writings".

Liquor sales in Delhi doubled but revenue got halved: BJP

During his address, Delhi's Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bhiduri claimed that under the newly-introduced liquor policy, the sale of liquor in Delhi doubled but the revenue got halved. "Kejriwal Ji, you have to clarify, why did you scrap the liquor policy which you used to call a world-class policy", Bhiduri questioned.

Kejriwal wanted to open 849 shops in Delhi, but ended up distributing over 1000 licenses to banquet hall owners and bar owners! Moreover, he termed it the so called 'world class liquor policy'!



The sales have been doubled, with income, the half!



- Shri @RamvirBidhuri pic.twitter.com/m2rJMjlHvB — BJP (@BJP4India) September 8, 2022

"Kejriwal wanted to open 849 shops in Delhi, but ended up distributing over 1000 licenses to banquet hall owners and bar owners! Moreover, he termed it the so-called 'world-class liquor policy'!", the leader further said. He also alleged that the liquor vendors admitted that the commission was increased from 2% to 12% but a large portion of that amount is going into the pockets of Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Apart from relentless attacks from the BJP, Kejriwal is currently also entangled with allegations of "tax evasion" through "undervaluation" of his three properties sold in Haryana.