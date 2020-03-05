BJP Moves 'discussion On CAA' In Maharashtra Assembly, Gets Slammed By NCP-Congress MLAs

In yet another tactic to corner its former ally - Shiv Sena, BJP on Thursday has moved for a discussion on CAA in the Maharashtra Assembly. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has moved the Assembly for a discussion on the Act seeking the government clear stance on the issue as CM Uddhav Thackeray & Dy. CM Ajit Pawar have opposed Congress-NCP's stance on the issue. While Congress-NCP has maintained that the law is 'unconstitutional and targets minorities', both the CM and his deputy have said 'CAA affects no one'.

BIG: Ajit Pawar breaks ranks with NCP's official position, backs CM Uddhav on CAA & NPR

BJP moves CAA discussion in state Assembly

"We have presented a discussion on CAA, as several ministers have stated that they will not allow the implementation of the law. The government must clarify its stance as CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified his stance on the issue. We feel as the ruling government is split on the issue, they are scared," said Fadnavis to reporters outside Vidhan Sabha. Slamming BJP, State minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said, " The BJP is misusing the Vidhan Sabha by raising matters of CAA. They should not do this".

Aaditya Thackeray now skips anti-CAA event having Umar Khalid; Rohit Pawar still on panel

Uddhav and Ajit Pawar's stance on CAA

On Sunday, breaking ranks with NCP’s official position on CAA, Pawar maintained that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) would not take away anyone’s citizenship. Maintaining that some people were spreading “false information” about CAA and NPR, he called for more awareness on this issue. Similarly, Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray had asserted that the CAA was legislation to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries and that NPR was a regular exercise like the Census. NCP-Congress have maintained that they will 'inform' Thackeray about the act better.

'Coordination panel to study NPR issues in Maha': Uddhav Thackeray switches stance again

Sena's conundrum on CAA

Sena after supporting the CAA in the Lok Sabha had walked out of the Rajya Sabha after its demanding that the refugees who enter through the Citizenship Bill must not be given voting rights for 25 years. This move to not vote against CAA of the Sena is in direct contradiction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance which states 'alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the secular fabric of the nation'. While Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva, both its allies have opposed the Act.

Shiv Sena sounds 'Chalo Ayodhya' bugle: Here are details of Uddhav Thackeray's Mar 7 visit