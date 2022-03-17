BJP MP Arjun Singh Accuses CM Mamata Banerjee Of 'conspiring To Make WB Another Pakistan'

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Arjun Singh, accused West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee of “conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan”.

Member Of Parliament from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat of West Benga, Arjun Singh reached Asansol to attend a party meeting, on Wednesday. There while speaking to journalists, he said, “Mamata Banerjee is conspiring to make West Bengal another Pakistan and this is the reason she and her party leaders talk about partition.”

Mamata Banerjee has always been against Biharis. Industries in the state being shut so that they don't work...Bihar people have given us labour force. She's conspiring to make West Bengal into Pakistan & if people of Bihar leave, it'll be easy for her to do so: Arjun Singh, BJP pic.twitter.com/NKhdA2nYPW — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Arjun Singh who is also the Vice-President of the state wing of the party further added, “The industries that have been shut down in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has a major role in it. Mamata Banerjee has always been against Biharis. Industries in the state are being shut so that the people from Bihar leave the state and then it will be easy for her to convert West Bengal into Pakistan.”

“Banerjee supports the statement of the “Tukde-Tukde” gang and she somewhere wants that the state becomes another Pakistan,” BJP leader Arjun Singh said.

The BJP leader claimed, "Because of her, over 40 lakh people from Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia* are forced to work outside the state."

TMC targeting people from Bihar

The accusation comes after the video of TMC leader Manoranjan Byapari targeting Biharis went viral on social media on Tuesday. The viral video sparked a controversy in which Byapari Byapari can be heard referring to Biharis as 'Bimari (disease)' and issuing a call to make West-Bengal 'disease-free'.

"If everything is fine in Bihar, then s***la should go back to Bihar, the TMC MLA said, adding, "If Bengali blood runs in your veins, if freedom fighters Benoy Choudhury, Badal Gupta, Netaji, Khudiram Bose’s blood runs through your veins; if you have love for the motherland and mother tongue... then say Ek Bihari Sau Bimari (one Bihari equals to hundreds of diseases). We do not want diseases, make Bengal free of disease."

Leader of Opposition and BJP's top leader in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari was quick to flag off the video with a question posed to 'Bihari Babu' Shatrughan Sinha. "What do you think about this disgraceful rant of TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari?" the BJP leader asked, underlining that his new party colleague from the TMC was very 'transparent' about his feelings towards Biharis.

My humble question to Bihari Babu Shri @ShatruganSinha ji, Sir, what do you feel about this disgraceful rant of TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari?

Your new party colleague is very transparent about his feelings towards Biharis. His recent speech at the Kolkata International Book Fair: pic.twitter.com/3vtVln6tdH — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 14, 2022

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently nominated by the Trinamool Congress to contest the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election, which will be held on April 12. Sinha, who hails from Bihar, will be contesting for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after Babul Supriyo left the BJP to join the TMC. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Supriyo was elected on a BJP ticket from Asansol.