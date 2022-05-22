In another massive jolt to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, Republic has learnt that Barrackpore Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh is all set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) this evening (May 22). Republic on Sunday tracked the BJP MP's convoy as it made its way to TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's office in Camac Street, Kolkata. Arjun Singh is also expected to meet the West Bengal Chief Minister at 4 PM on Sunday, sources have reported, following which his announcement of joining the TMC is likely to be made.

Speaking to news agency ANI ahead of his alleged big jump, Arjun Singh refused to reveal his cards but opined that there were some 'shortcomings' in the BJP when it came to states like West Bengal and Kerala. He also claimed that he was going to meet the state government to hold discussions related to the work of the Labour Department.

"Dilip da is a very senior and hardworking leader so I am not going to comment on anything he says. As far as Nadda Ji goes, I cannot disclose my interactions with senior leaders like him. I expressed my concerns to him, and he promised to look into them. When it comes to BJP's prospects in 2024, it depends on how far a backup the party gets over the next years," said Arjun Singh.

"I have not birthed the BJP in Bengal, I won an election for them, their birth was way before mine, I cannot speak ill against such a big party. It's an all-India party, famous in the world. It has some shortcomings in Bengal and Kerala but how the party deals with it is their prerogative," he added.

Arjun Singh signals infighting in WB BJP

Just days ago, Singh had laid the rift in West Bengal BJP bare after he claimed that he was not allowed to work with a free hand. The leader, who was previously the sitting MLA of TMC switched over to the saffron party on 14 March 2019 and was elected to the Lower House in the subsequent General Election. Serving as the vice president of the West Bengal BJP, Singh told the media that leaders helming the state unit were making it very difficult for grassroots workers to carry out their day-to-day activities in the state.

Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by PTI, "Let's be clear. By posting tweets on social media, we cannot dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal. Those having no connection with the ground reality are calling the shots while proven fighters having a mass base are being ignored. How can the BJP achieve its objective then?"

(With agency inputs)