BJP MP Arjun Singh's House Attacked In West Bengal, Says 'TMC Plotting Since Long'

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh on Thursday informed that his house was attacked by 4-5 people with "country-made bombs" in Jagaddal, North 24 Paraganas, last night. Singh alleged that for a long time, the Trinamool Congress has been planning to assassinate him. He said, "BJP MP Arjun Singh says that 4-5 people attacked his house with country-made bombs in Jagaddal, North 24 Paraganas, last night. Trinamool Congress has been plotting to kill me for a long time."

BJP MP attacked in West Bengal

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF have all condemned the violence that erupted ever since the election results were announced, which claimed 16 lives. While the MHA demanded a comprehensive report from the state government on "post-election violence against opposition political workers in the state" and deployed a four-person team to the state, Prime Minister Modi called WB Governor Dhankhar and expressed his displeasure with the law and order situation. Though the TMC blamed the deaths on "internal BJP feuds," Banerjee urged everyone to remain calm.

However, the West Bengal government declared in an affidavit filed in the Calcutta High Court late on May 10 that no violence had been documented in the state since May 9. Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar of the Calcutta High Court's Constitution Bench had ordered Advocate General Kishor Dutta to file a report on the law and order situation following the post-poll violence. Dutta also told the court that he would take all necessary measures to ensure that peace reigns in the future.

Violence in West Bengal

The HC ordered that copies of the affidavit be sent to the petitioner's attorney, the Additional Solicitor General, and the EC, stating that the question of the writ petition's maintainability will be determined later. Multiple parties that ran in the West Bengal Assembly election, according to Additional Solicitor General YJ Dastoor, raised the issue of post-poll violence during the hearing.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda spent two days in West Bengal, meeting with families of party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas, and Gopalpur. On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the kin of the deceased would be compensated with Rs 2 lakh each. She also warned that anyone spreading "false videos" about the post-election violence would face retaliation from her government.

