BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri Booked Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Telangana CM KCR

A case has been registered against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Arvind Dharmapuri in connection with allegedly abusing the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, the Police have stated.

The Saroornagar Police Station in Hyderabad has registered a case against the BJP MP on the basis of a complaint from CM KCR's advocate for using derogatory language against the Telangana CM, in an attempt to tarnish his image.

V. Ravikumar, an attorney, submitted a complaint to the Saroornagar police on July 18, according to which, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and the BJP party cadre held a conference at the BJP party office on July 13, where the Telangana Chief Minister was insulted by the BJP MP, and the complainant claimed that doing so degraded his and his TRS-led state government's reputation, in the eyes of the general public.

As per sources, during the conference, Dharmapuri was allegedly heard calling KCR a 'liar' and a 'notorious criminal'.

Basing on the complaint of the advocate, a case under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered. An investigation is now underway, the Police said, adding that they will issue the notice shortly.

Image: KCR, Facebook/ARVIND DHARMAPURI