BJP MP Bhupender Yadav Calls Rahul Gandhi 'liar' Over Anti-quota Charges

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Monday called Rahul Gandhi a "liar" after his remark that BJP and the RSS are against reservation and progress of Scheduled Castes/Tribes and Other Backward Castes in the country. Rahul Gandhi was reacting to Friday's judgment by the Supreme court that held 'reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right' and it can't order a state government to provide the same for people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs.

Bhupender Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi has a habit of lying. The decision which was reviewed by the Supreme Court was the Congress government's decision made in Uttarakhand in 2012. Congress should look within themselves." He noted that as per the Constitution, there are reservations for SC/ST and OBC and 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and has not been touched.

"Today in the Parliament, when Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot brought this issue then despite the central government not having any part in the decision of the Supreme Court, has decided that it will analyze the decision. But the Congress has to decide whether this boycott of the House today was done on the decision of their government in Uttarakhand in 2012," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's salvo against BJP-RSS

Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had said, "BJP and RSS have an ideology that is against reservations and they somehow want to remove the concept from India's Constitution. They don't want SC-ST community to progress. Today they have said that reservation is not compulsory; part of BJP's strategy to abolish reservation." He noted that although it was a Supreme Court judgment, the BJP-run Uttarakhand government had argued against the quota system."

Modi government weakening institutions

"We will never allow RSS-BJP plan to scrap reservation system," Rahul asserted, adding that attempts are made by the Modi government to weaken democratic institutions like judiciary and Parliament. He went on to say that the reservation system is a thorn for BJP-RSS and so they act to abolish it. Gandhi pledged not to allow this to happen.

