BJP MP Claims PFI Hand In Khargone Violence; Accuses Congress Of Promoting Violence

As the Khargone violence intensifies, Madhya Pradesh unit BJP President VD Sharma attacked Congress for launching violence on the occasion of Ram Navami. He alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) funds violent activities that are managed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Claiming that Singh has all the weapons to go against the country and further disturb the communal harmony in India, the BJP MP told reporters, "Digvijaya Singh is the one who is behind all this. He supports Maoist activities, supports terrorism, raises questions on the Indian Army."

Earlier, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh shared a fake tweet questioning whether the Khargone administration had allowed people to take out processions while brandishing swords. The tweet had a photo of a man putting up saffron flags on the minarets of a mosque as a group appeared to cheer him on with sticks and swords.

Khargone violence

On Sunday, April 10, Islamists attacked Hindus celebrating Ram Navami with stones and petrol bombs in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The celebrations turned into a horror story within minutes. Responding to the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and the recovery of damages from the rioters.

A curfew was imposed in the entire violence-hit Khargone city on Sunday which was relaxed for two hours on Thursday and only women were allowed to step out to buy essential items. So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

After four days in the riot-affected city, a number of women were seen making brisk purchases during the relaxation provided from 10 am.

Considering the recent violent incidents in parts of Madhya Pradesh since Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued an alert to the authorities in all districts for upcoming festivals.

A two-member tribunal has been constituted by the state government to recover damages from those involved in communal violence in Khargone, an official earlier said.

On Tuesday, Gazette notification for setting up the tribunal was issued. The notification further read that retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra will head the tribunal and it also comprises ex-state government secretary Prabhat Parashar, who will complete the work in a period of three months.

Image: Republic World