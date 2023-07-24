After sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha took on CM Ashok Gehlot and tried to present a 'red diary' which he claimed can be politically explosive and expose the Chief Minister, BJP spokesperson Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore responded to the controversy.

While speaking to Republic, Rathore said, “The story is well-known. There was an agency, supposedly raiding the right hand of Ashok Gehlot. Rajendra Gudha very heroically went inside and got this diary.”

Terming Gudha the 'blue-eyed boy of CM Gehlot', the Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Rajendra Gudha was the saviour and an important man for the Ashok Gehlot government. He was once the blue-eyed boy of CM Gehlot. Gudha extended his support to Ashok Gehlot during the crisis and now the same Gudha has become a villain for Gehlot.”

Full drama engulfing Rajasthan, people suffering: Rathore

BJP leader Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore further alleged that a full drama is happening in Rajasthan owing to which the people of the state are suffering. “The high command is very much in love with Ashok Gehlot. The one who was standing against Ashok Gehlot. The one who was standing against Ashok Gehlot has been rubbed off completely,” he added further.

Gudha’s appalling revelations

Rajendra Singh Gudha, a former minister in Rajasthan, who was fired by CM Gehlot for questioning the state's position on women's security, made a number of startling revelations on Monday (July 24). Gudha said that he was physically assaulted by Congress leaders present during the assembly session. He alleges that during the encounter, a 'red diary', which contained records of allegedly unlawful transactions by Rajasthan government officials, was taken from him. The entries in the journal, according to Gudha, total between Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore.

Gudha warned Congress in front of the media while declaring his readiness to be arrested. He stated, "If they decide to arrest me, I will welcome them. They will face difficulty in the streets in December 2023." The former minister said that he had intended to present the 'red diary' to the Speaker, but was prevented from doing so, and assaulted. He claimed that Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore was the author of the said diary.