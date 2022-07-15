BJP MP Condemns Patna SSP's Statements On RSS; Says 'appropriate Action' Will Be Taken

Reacting to the controversial statements by Patna's senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon, another BJP leader has now condemned the remarks stating that drawing a parallel between the extremist outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not right.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and slammed the statements by the Patna SSP. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "I seriously condemn the comment of SSP Patna in which training of PFI is compared to RSS. This is irresponsible and indecent. It is absolutely not acceptable to compare the work of a nationalist normative organization like Sangh with PFI and such terrorist organization."

SSP पटना की टिप्पणी जिसमें PFI की ट्रेनिंग की तुलना RSS से की गयी है, की मैं गम्भीरता से भर्त्सना करता हूँ। ये ग़ैरज़िम्मेदाराना और अशोभनीय है। संघ जैसे राष्ट्रवादी प्रामाणिक संगठन के कार्यों की तुलना PFI और ऐसे आतंकी संगठन से की जाए, ये बिल्कुल स्वीकार नहीं है।

1/2 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 14, 2022

In addition to this, he said that high-level departments of the Bihar Police Administration have taken cognizance of the matter further adding that appropriate action will be soon taken.

Later, in a video message, the BJP leader was seen expressing his anguish over the statements made by the Patna SSP as he said that making remarks is very "irresponsible, unfortunate and condemnable" on the part of the officer. "RSS is an honest and nationalist organization that works in the interests of the country. The Sevaks have always fought against terrorism. However, comparing it with the PFI, which is an extremist terrorist outfit is not at all acceptable", he said in the video.

Notably, Prasad's reactions came in line with the same of several other BJP leaders. Leaders of the ruling BJP strongly condemned the statements made by the officer and also demanded action against him.

Patna SSP compares RSS activities with that of PFI

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon ignited controversy after he compared the training procedures of the extremist outfit Popular Front Of India (PFI) with that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The PFI has acted like an RSS shakha where they provided physical training and also brainwashed and radicalised them. Youths were trained under the guise of physical education with an aim to spread propaganda and agenda. We have proofs of such practices", he said.

Image: ANI/PTI