BJP MP Dasgupta Reminds Bengal CM Of 'Global Advisory Board', Says 'time To Unwind It'



Slamming West Bengal government's 'global advisory panel' on Coronavirus (COVID-19), BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Swapan Dasgupta, on Thursday, has advised CM Mamata Banerjee to unwind the board. He questioned if the 'global advisory board' had met even once and if it did happen, he asked her to release minutes of the meeting. Terming accountability as the need of the hour, he suggested Banerjee to unwind the board and focus of real issues, as it had served no purpose.

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta: 'Unwind advisory board'

Banerjee announces 'global advisory board'

A month ago, on April 6, Banerjee announced that her government will form a global advisory for COVID response policy, in a Kolkata press briefing. Moreover, she revealed that Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be a part of it, highlighting that the state must plan for the future as the lockdown has brought in no revenue. She added that her state government, unlike the Centre, did not receive donation of large sums.

Bengal and Centre's tussle

Currently, Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and number of COVID deaths. The two Central teams which visited Bengal have reported several social distancing violations and non-cooperation from the state's side. Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs has expressed concerns over Bengal's low testing rate, high mortality and several lockdown violations.

Bengal government which has COVID-19 death audit panel has stated that while the audit committee had examined 144 deaths - only 72 are directly related to COVID-19, attributing remaining 39 deaths to severe co-morbid conditions. This audit committee was finally stopped auditing deaths among patients testing positive for Coronavirus, after ICMR's intervention. Currently, Bengal has 1344 cases with 140 deaths but tests the lowest in the nation testing 135 people per million.