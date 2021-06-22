BJP MP Demands President's Rule In Bengal; Says 'Indian Govt's Rules Don't Apply Here'

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday said that the Indian government's rules do not work in the state. Speaking further the BJP MP said that only TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's rules are followed here. Saumitra Khan also said that there are many officers in Bengal who do not even respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Bengal: BJP MP slams CM Mamata-led govt

Saumitra Khan said, "There are so many officers in Bengal, who just consider that they are supreme here. Midan Mitra is someone, who has lived in jail for 4 years. How will he understand the importance of the state's Governor."

Lashing out at the TMC Ministers and officers, Khan said that the President's rule should be implemented in the state of West Bengal. This statement by the BJP MP comes after Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who is on a week-long visit to north Bengal, severely criticised CM Mamata Banerjee and said that he was pained to see the "rusting of India's steel frame due to over politicisation", referring to "breach of protocol by officials" in the state, particularly in the row ensuing over former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Jagdeep Dhankar slams CM Mamata over 'breach of protocols by officials

Jagdeep Dhankar called upon the West Bengal Chief Secretary to direct Darjeeling District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to see him but they failed to turn up and the Governor has sought a response from them on breach of protocol.

DMs & SPs-members @IASassociation @IPS_Association have consistently breached protocol on my visits in State.



Called upon CS @MamataOfficial to direct Darjeeling DM and SP, who faulted, to see me today, which they did.



Sought their response by tomorrow on protocol violation. pic.twitter.com/pj945IHyzE — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 21, 2021

Civil servants @IASassociation @IPS_Association should go by the rulebook alone. Protocol observance is bedrock of governance that is compromised @MamataOfficial



Adherence to protocol is basic minimum dignity & respect officially prescribed as a mandate upon every civil servant. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 21, 2021

While emphasizing the fact that such 'serious aberrations' were bordering on delinquency, the West Bengal Governor said that if these aberrations are overlooked then it would lead to lawlessness. He further alleged that the police and administration did not come to rescue the victims of political violence. His visit also comes within days of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice amid allegations of post-poll violence. Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, called on Dhankhar on Sunday and sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence and violation of human rights in the state.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Zakaria Hossain filed a complaint against John Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduar for demanding a detachment of North Bengal from Bengal and to declare North Bengal as a separate Union Territory. This comes weeks after West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was served a show-cause notice for failing to report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as directed by the central government.

The development took place after Mamata Banerjee, along with the state Chief Secretary, skipped the review meeting chaired by PM Modi on May 28 aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Bandyopadhyay was to retire on May 31 and had earlier been given three months extension. The central government had on May 28 issued an order to recall Bandyopadhyay, and said the placement of his services with the government has been approved. The state government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and he was directed to report to North Block by May 31.

