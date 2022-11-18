BJP MP Dharmapuri Raps TRS After Attack On His House; KCR-led Party Calls It 'frustration'

After BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad was allegedly vandalised by TRS (now BRS) supporters over the fomer's remarks on TRS leader and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha, the saffron party leader on Friday, November 18, hit out at the TRS leader for the alleged attack. He alleged that the TRS leader is arrogant and that her own father might have upset her by not inviting her to the 'TRS to BRS' launch.

Addressing the media, Arvind Dharmapuri said, "How dare she attacked my house, break idols, it’s arrogance of her because of her caste. I’ll wait till notification for 2024 polls is released, please come and contest in 2024. I said, she has called Congress President (Kharge) for what I don’t know."

He added, "She might be upset with her father (CM KCR) because she was not invited for the TRS to BRS party launch. Her father (CM KCR) also said BJP is trying to bring her in to BJP, did she attack her father? Why did she react violently?"

Responding to the BJP MP, TRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy, in a statement, said, "BJP can stoop really low to destabilise the governments in non-BJP ruled states. The entire country has seen how they toppled the government in Maharashtra, and how they had tried to split the Pawar family earlier. Reddy further stated, ''We have also seen how they had tried to split Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, Chirag Paswan and others. They were also exposed on poaching MLAs, bribing MLAs, asking Kavitha ji to join BJP. Now they are levelling such allegations on us. They are just talking out of frustration."

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's house attacked

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad was attacked and allegedly vandalised by TRS supporters on Friday. According to the sources, the development came in regard with the BJP leader's remarks on TRS leader K Kavitha. The BJP MP was reportedly in Nizamabad during the time of the attack. According to the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV, the TRS workers were also seen protesting outside BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri's Hyderabad residence.

This came after Dharmapuri on November 17 claimed that the TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, was in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and has expressed her desire to join the grand old party. Arvind Dharmapuri's comments came in view of Chief Minister KCR's claims that the saffron party was trying to lure his daughter K Kavitha to its side. Notably, the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo's allegations on BJP were made amid the ongoing poaching row in the state.

Image: Republic World