BJP MP Dr. Anil Jain Dubs COVID-19 Phase As 'blessing In Disguise'; Congress Hits Back

BJP MP Dr. Anil Jain drew flak from Congress on Tuesday for his Rajya Sabha speech in which he described the COVID-19 pandemic as a "blessing in disguise". A surgeon by profession, Jain was elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh on March 23, 2018. He made this comment in the context of India scaling up its medical infrastructure and production of equipment after the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Coming down heavily on Jain, Congress Lok Sabha MP Sushmita Dev stated, "he accepts that BJP indulged in (finding) 'opportunity in disaster' during the pandemic".

"I will not talk long on this issue, but the coronavirus period (was) a 'blessing in disguise'. We had limited resources. Not even a single N95 mask was manufactured here. Neither was the PPE kit and ventilator (manufactured here). This country gained expertise in this regard and started exporting to the entire world. Lakhs are manufactured daily and exported to the rest of the world. This is a blessing in disguise and tried to convert this disaster into an opportunity," Anil Jain opined.

COVID-19 situation in India

At present, there are 4,07,170 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 3,03,90,687 patients have been discharged and 4,18,480 deaths have been reported. A day earlier, PM Modi apprised the floor leaders of all parties of both Houses of Parliament of the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining that the pandemic should not be a matter of politics, he thanked all the leaders for providing practical inputs and suggestions to shape the fight against COVID-19.

He lauded the pace of the vaccination drive in India citing that the last 10 crore doses have been administered in 24 days. On this occasion, the PM expressed concern over the fact that a large number of healthcare workers and frontline workers are yet to get jabbed even after 6 months since the commencement of the inoculation exercise. He also spoke about the country's unique experience of using technology in the form of CoWIN and Aarogya Setu.

A total of 32,55,22,483 persons have been inoculated whereas 8,54,15,128 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V and Moderna on April 12 and June 29 respectively. From June 21 onwards, the Union government has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states free of cost for all adults aged above 18.