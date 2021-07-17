Last Updated:

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Organises COVID-19 Vaccination Camp For Yamuna Island Villagers

Bhartiya Janata Party leader Gautam Gambhir took a boat ride to an island on Friday and went to provide COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Delhi's Yamuna Khadar.

Written By
Alka Jain
Gautam Gambhir

@GAUTAMGAMBHIR/TWITTER


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir took a boat ride and reached an island in Delhi to provide COVID-19 vaccine to the people of Yamuna Khadar. On Friday, July 16, the leader also took to his official Twitter handle and said that even, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founders are showing faith in the saffron party's development agenda. This statement by the former cricketer comes after AAP founder Rajesh Sharma liked the tweet shared by the BJP leader, in which he had informed that BJP vaccinated people living at Chak Chilla village located on an island on the Yamuna River. 

Gautam Gambhir gets 300 people living on an island in Delhi vaccinated

Earlier on Friday, Gautam Gambhir had reached out to the people living at Chak Chilla village located on an island on the Yamuna River in Delhi, to get them vaccinated. He had said that around 300 people living on the island, which can be accessed only on a boat, were vaccinated. An aide of the BJP MP said that the MP’s foundation has vaccinated more than 10,000 people of Delhi and in the coming days, more such drives will be held on the banks of Yamuna. The next spot would be Madanpur Khadar, he had added. 

“This area is a part of the Patparganj constituency and completely inaccessible (by road). Residents are mostly fishermen or farmers. As per the Prime Minister’s vision that no one should be left behind, my foundation and volunteers of our party will make sure people living on the banks of Yamuna are fully vaccinated,” Gambhir said.

AAP founder hits back at Gautam Gambhir

Hitting back at BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Rajesh Sharma shared the former cricketer's recent tweet's snip with a caption "That's why I call you non-serious Gambhir."

 

(IMAGE: @GAUTAMGAMBHIR/TWITTER)

