BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Says 'AAP Not A Govt Of Aam Aadmi' As CBI Raids Delhi Dy CM Sisodia

'Not a government of Aam Aadmi,' claimed BJP's Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gambhir further claimed that the Delhi government has been 'exposed', and reasoned that the press briefing by AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was all an outcome of the 'panic'.

"They were so panicked and scared of getting exposed that they rolled back the excise policy. If you were so truthful, so honest, then you should have continued with this liquor policy...Yahan daal main kuch kaala nahi hai, yahan puri daal hi kaali hai," said the cricketer-turned-politician.

Gautam Gambhir hits at Aam Aadmi Party; questions 'Delhi model'

In conversation with the Channel, the 40-year-old MP said, "One Minister (Satyendra Jain) is already inside and the other one (Manish Sisodia) is all set to go. And the third, who we call a megalomaniac, the Chief Minister is featured on posters, on advertisements because he sees nothing and no one apart from himself."

Taking a moment to come to the Delhi model, he said, "Please tell the people, what exactly is the Delhi model...In seven years, not one new school, new college...The national capital is the most polluted city in the world...There are floods here during Monsoons...The truth is that this is not the government of Aam Aadmi."

Raids at Manish Sisodia's residence & 31 other locations

In July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of the last fiscal year. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and then, went on to conduct raids. Raids are underway at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru which, so far, have led to recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.