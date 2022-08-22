BJP MP Giriraj Singh Jibes At Nitish Kumar; '8 Times CM But Couldn't Form Govt On His Own'

Ever since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a U-turn by leaving the BJP-led NDA alliance and joined hands with the Mahagathbandhan alliance once again to form a new government in the state, the saffron party has been fuming at the CM for his 'betrayal' to both the alliance and the mandate of the state. On Monday, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh too targeted the Bihar Chief Minister, stating that despite becoming the CM eight times, he could not form a government on his own even once.

The Union Minister said, "...He (Nitish Kumar) was CM all these years but he's the only one in the country who took CM oath 8 times but couldn't form govt on his own even once. That's why I say, he's not even CM material, how can he become PM material?"

On August 19, JDU National President Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh once again stated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the opposition's Prime Minister face, however, he added that the option can be considered if other parties want him to lead the opposition against BJP in the 2024 General elections.

Mahagathbandhan alliance forms Bihar govt

Meanwhile, on August 16, new ministers were inducted into the CM Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet. All 31 state ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan.

Janata Dal (United) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, and Congress' Afaque Alam took oath in the first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion. Others included JD(U) MLAs Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, and RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav, Anita Devi, and Sudhakar Singh. The RJD has received 16 cabinet berths, while the JDU received 11.

CM Nitish Kumar retained the Home portfolio, and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing, and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap has been allocated Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again.