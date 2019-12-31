BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao Seeks Action Against Kerala CM, Alleges 'breach Of Privilege'

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday filed a petition with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu seeking to initiate breach of privilege and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He sought a discussion on this issue in the next meeting of the Committee of Privileges scheduled on January 3, 2020. This development comes after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Here is GVL Narasimha Rao's letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman:

'It constitutes a breach of privilege'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rao contended that Vijayan’s comments about the CAA amounted to a breach of privilege. He stated one House of the legislature was not expected to comment on the proceedings of the other House. Moreover, he claimed that this was symbolic of constitutional mayhem.

GVL Narasimha Rao remarked, “This is about the comments made by the CM of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan both outside the Kerala state assembly and both inside the state assembly today in reference to the CAA. I am a member of the Committee of Privileges in the Rajya Sabha. It is a contempt of Rajya Sabha and a breach of privilege of Rajya Sabha in making very objectionable comments about the Bills passed in Rajya Sabha. One House of Parliament or legislature is not expected to comment on the proceedings of the other House. And if one does, it constitutes a breach of privilege.”

He added, “And in this case, the CAA has been passed by both Houses of Parliament and to make highly critical comments about it, to ask for Constitutional chaos or mayhem. I have requested honourable Chairman to take cognizance of this complaint and to refer this matter to the Committee of Privileges of which I am a member.”

'We will demand a discussion on the issue'

The BJP Rajya Sabha member elaborated, "There are set procedures. This is not the first time. The Committee will have the power to seek an explanation from the CM of Kerala, asking whether he regrets his behaviour. Outside the House also, he had made comments. We will also demand a discussion on the issue as and when Parliament convenes."

