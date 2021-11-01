BJP MP Harnath Singh Slams SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav For 'glorifying Jinnah For Votes'

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav found himself in choppy waters after his statement quoting Jinnah as a freedom fighter for India, on National Unity Day, drew flak from political leaders across the spectrum. Slamming Akhilesh Yadav, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav demanded the SP leader to apologise to the people of the country and slammed him for making such a statement for 'votes'.

As Akhilesh Yadav made his contentious statement while addressing a rally on October 31, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh denounced him for comparing revered freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who had led the partition of Pakistan from India.

What is the message Akhilesh Yadav trying to give by glorifying Jinnah, asks UP BJP MP

Questioning Yadav’s statement, Harnath Singh Yadav while speaking to ANI said, "Yesterday the whole country was celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas'. On such a historic day, Jinnah, who divided the country, as compared with Gandhi Ji, Sardar Patel and Nehru and glorified. What message is Akhilesh Yadav trying to convey by comparing Jinnah to Gandhi Ji and saying that the country got independence because of Jinnah?"

He furthered his attack, demanding Akhilesh Yadav to apologise for glorifying Jinnah and added that the country is bigger than 'votes'.

"You should keep in mind that the country is bigger than votes and everything in the world is small in front of the country. A day will come when you will have to repent for such rhetoric and apologize to the country. Not once, but repeatedly," the BJP MP asserted.

Akhilesh Yadav terms Jinnah as a fighter of India's Independence, draws similarity with Gandhi, Sardar Patel

The controversy erupted after the SP leader, while addressing a rally in Hardoi on Sunday, spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath, citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place (UK). Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle. It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)."

#WATCH | Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India's freedom... It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Pz3HkSrqn8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Samajwadi Party Chief y'day compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is shameful. It's Talibani mentality that believes in dividing. Sardar Patel united the country. Presently, under leadership of PM, work underway to achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat': UP CM Adityanath pic.twitter.com/klZkXLxasN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2021

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI