BJP MP In-charge Claims 'Brahmins, Baniyas In My Pockets..'; Congress Demands Apology

Stirring a controversy, BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Murlidhar Rao flaunted the saffron party's hold over the brahmin and baniya community. Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Monday, Rao claimed that both communities were in his pocket and hence the BJP was focusing on tribal voters. In the recent bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, BJP managed to retain 2 of the 3 Assembly seats - Jobat and Prithvipur, while Congress won Raigaon. Also BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil won the Khandwa Lok Sabha in MP with 6,30,462 votes.

BJP MP in-charge irks: 'Baniyas, brahmins in my pocket'

When asked about strengthening BJP's base among tribals, Rao said, "Mere jeb me brahman hai aur mere jeb me baniya (Brahmins' & Baniyas' are in my two pockets). When there were brahmin workers it was called Brahmins' party. When Baniya workers were there it was called a party for 'baniyas'. BJP will be for everyone".

MP | 'Brahmins' & Baniyas' are in my two pockets....when there were brahmin workers it was called Brahmins' party. When Baniya workers were there it was called a party for 'baniyas'....BJP will be for everyone: P Murlidhar Rao, BJP on 'why BJP seek votes in the name of castes' pic.twitter.com/mr3zadcD3a — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Moreover, Rao said the party had focused on regaining its base among the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) which paid dividends in Jobat and Prithvipur. Rao also defended fielding two Congress-turned-BJP leaders for the two seats. He said, "Our party’s DNA, character, or ideology has not changed just because I brought two people, made them karyakarta and gave them tickets.” He also hinted that Shivraj Chouhan to remain as 2023 CM face.

Stung by Rao's comments, Congress MP said that his arrogance will prove to be very costly. Demanding an apology, Congress tweeted, "The arrogance of BJP General Secretary - Brahmin-Baniya are in my pocket. Hey, Do not dare to put Brahmins and Baniyas in your pocket. This vanity (of yours) will be very expensive."

BJP's bypoll performance

In a mixed performance, BJP managed to win 7 of the 29 Assembly seats and 1 of the 3 Lok Sabha seats while Congress won 8 seats and 1 Lok Sabha seat. Sweeping the north-east, NDA won all 5 seats in Assam (3 BJP, 2 UUPL), 3 seats in Meghalaya (NPP) and 1 in Mizoram (MNF). In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee fortified her hold in Bengal with TMC winning all 4 seats. BJP suffered major humiliation in Himachal Pradesh as Congress won all 3 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat. For the first time, Shiv Sena won outside Maharashtra as its candidate Kalaben Delkar won the Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat.

BJP and Congress won one seat each in Karnataka while Congress retained both seats in Rajasthan and the lone seat in Maharashtra. Other parties performance was as follows - JD(U) - 2 seats, YSRCP - 1 seat, MNF- 1 seat, NPP - 3 seats, INLD- 1 seat, TMC - 4 seats, UPPL - 2 seats. While BJP made inroads into Telangana winning the Huzurabad seat, RJD lost both bypoll seats to RJD in Bihar.