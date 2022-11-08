BJP MP Janardan Mishra Sparks Massive Controversy; Says 'Consume Liquor But Save Water'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Janardan Mishra has again landed into a controversy when he made a bizarre remark advocating the consumption of liquor and tobacco at an event on water conservation in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Sunday.

Addressing a workshop organised at Madhya Pradesh's Rewa at Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium on Sunday on water conservation, MP Janardan Mishra said, "Lands are running dry of water. There is nothing in the name of water… groundwater level is declining every year… Either chew tobacco, consume liquor, or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water and pay water tax".

#WATCH | Rewa, Madhya Pradesh: "Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved... Drink alcohol, chew tobacco, smoke weed or smell thinner and solution but understand the importance of water," says BJP MP Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop pic.twitter.com/Nk878A9Jgc — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

In the video which went viral, Mishra further said, “If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills.” Though Mishra was trying to increase awareness of water conservation and the importance of paying water tax, the BJP leader's choice of examples has stoked a new controversy.

It is pertinent to mention that it is not the first time that Mishra had hit the headlines. He remained in the headline through his unexpected strange remarks and activities. Notably, earlier in a video that went viral, the BJP MP was spotted cleaning a toilet with his bare hands.