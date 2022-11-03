BJP MP CP Joshi Slaps Narcotic Dept Worker In Rajasthan For Allegedly Demanding Bribe

A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, slapping a government employee has gone viral. In the video clip, the BJP MP is seen slapping a narcotic department employee in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh allegedly for demanding a bribe, in front of police officers.

After getting a complaint on alleged corruption in opium conversion and licence distribution in Pratapgarh, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh CP Joshi reached the Narcotics office in Pratapgarh. Expressing his displeasure over the complaints of corruption, the saffron party leader interrogated officers and employees in connection with the alleged bribery. Notably, the villagers had accused one government official of demanding bribes for opium conversion and licence distribution in Pratapgarh.

In the video, the BJP MP is seen calling the government employee who was allegedly accused of demanding a bribe. After the narcotics department employee appears in the office, he talks about taking Rs 5,000 in the name of the opium conversion and licence distribution. To this, the people gathered in the office, accused him of taking more money. Angered CP Joshi slapped the employee for allegedly asking for a bribe from the villagers. The entire incident was captured on camera wherein the whole episode of the BJP leader slapping the narcotic employee took place in front of police.