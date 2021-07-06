BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia Reaches Delhi Ahead Of Union Cabinet Expansion

Amid speculations of getting a berth in PM Modi's Union Cabinet, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. Before his visit to Delhi, the former Congress leader visited Ujjain's Mahakal Temple. Speaking to reporters, Scindia had said that that he had the chance to offer prayers at the Mahakal Temple which is very special to the Scindia family. In addition, the BJP leader also informed that whenever he visits Ujjain, he prays at the Mahakal Temple.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's visit to Delhi comes a year after a major political shift in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020. A former Congress strongman, Jyotiraditya Scindia had triggered a massive rebellion within the grand old party when he had quit and joined hands with the BJP in 2020. Scindia joined the BJP with several loyalists, which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government and a resurgence of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The Gwalior strongman had remarked that he had been sidelined by the Congress which had seen a divide between the old guard and young factions. Scindia, along with 22 other MLAs, joined BJP, leading to Shivraj Singh Chouhan being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Contenders in cabinet expansion

PM Modi's reshuffle that's scheduled to take place on July 7 has going to see the induction of 18-20 new leaders. Besides Jyotiraditya Scindia, the frontrunners from UP is BJP ally Apna Dal(S) leader Anupriya Patel while from Maharashtra is Former CM and BJP ally Narayan Rane. Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal is also among the front runners to grab the cabinet berth. BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand is also likely to be given a place in the cabinet. Dilip Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee from West Bengal might find a place in the reshuffled Cabinet as well. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Lok Sabha MP, from Ladakh, is also likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. This will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion exercise since the NDA government assumed power in May 2019.